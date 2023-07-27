FIFA and CAF safety officer urges delegates to re-elect Kurt Okraku as Ghana FA President

Nick Owusu, a Safety and Security Officer affiliated with both FIFA and CAF, has called on delegates of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Kurt Okraku as President.

Owusu believes Okraku deserves a second term to continue his work since assuming the post of GFA president.

Okraku's initial four-year mandate, which began in 2019, is set to expire in October this year. He was elected as GFA boss following the interim Normalization Committee's reign, led by Dr Kofi Amoah, after FIFA's suspension of then-GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi due to alleged corruption-related activities.

Despite facing criticism from some Ghanaians and football stakeholders about his performance, with suggestions for him to be voted out in the next GFA election scheduled for 2024, Nick Owusu firmly supports maintaining Okraku for the sake of stability in the country's football administration and the sport in general.

"Kurt Okraku should be maintained as the FA president for stability, for us to be able to see some of the fruits of his undertaking policies and for those who are critical of him to have a better basis to judge him as one may say in his first term, he lost two years to Covid-19, so he only uses two years to work," he said.

He emphasized that successful FA presidents around the world who are praised for their outstanding performances have generally served for at least a decade. Owusu stressed the importance of giving leaders time to perform and make lasting impacts on the sport.

Under Okraku's current administration, the GFA has achieved notable milestones, including the establishment of the Ghana Football School, the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy, and the GFA Foundation.

Amid discussions about potential presidential contenders, such as George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah, reports suggest that Nana Jantuah, a member of Berekum Chelsea's leadership, is expected to announce his intention to contest the esteemed position.