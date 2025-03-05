FIFA announces unprecedented USD 1 billion prize money for 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA has revealed a record-breaking USD 1 billion prize money fund for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025â„¢, a milestone moment for the global club football.

The announcement came at the FIFA Council meeting, where some landmark decisions for women's football were also made, including the launch of the FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028 and the annual FIFA Women's Champions Cup in 2026.

The 2025 Club World Cup, which will be enlarged to 32 clubs, will revolutionize the world of club football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the tournament is not just about elite competition but also about a commitment to solidarity in football.

"The FIFA Club World Cup will not just be the pinnacle of club football, but also a brilliant demonstration of solidarity that will reward clubs in general to a degree never seen before," Infantino stated.

One of the standout aspects of the new budget for the 2023-2026 cycle is FIFA's staggering USD 13 billion revenue target, with nearly 90% of it reinvested into the development of football globally.

FIFA also emphasized that all of the revenue from the Club World Cup will go towards participating clubs and via a solidarity model that will go to the benefit of clubs worldwide.

"FIFA will not keep a single dollar," Infantino assured. "FIFA’s reserves, which are there for global football development, will remain untouched."

Besides, FIFA launched the bidding process for the FIFA Women's World Cups 2031 and 2035, reiterating its resolve to accelerate the development of the women's game.

The organization also highlighted a record investment of nearly USD 2.3 billion in the FIFA Forward Programme for the 2023-2026 cycle, bringing the total football development investment since 2016 to a record USD 5.1 billion.

With these landmark decisions, FIFA is set to boost club football all over the world while making financial development serve the wider football community.