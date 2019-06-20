FIFA appoints Secretary General Fatma Samoura as ''FIFA General Delegate for Africa'' to clean up CAF mess

CAF and FIFA have agreed to appoint FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as ''FIFA General Delegate for Africa” for a 6-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020.

The decision comes amid myriad issues faced by CAF, not least an investigation into its president, Ahmad Ahmad, by FIFA's ethics committee amid a torrent of allegations of wrongdoing, ranging from financial mismanagement to sexual harassment.

A statement released by FIFA read: ''Ms. Samoura will be assisted by a group of experts who will work in a spirit of partnership with President Ahmad and his team in several areas, which include amongst others: To oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures;

''To ensure the efficient and professional organisation of all CAF competitions;

''To support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF.''

This is to help to conclusively accelerate the implementation of the ongoing reform process destined to ensure that CAF functions with transparency, efficiency while abiding to the highest governance standards.