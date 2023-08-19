FIFA approves GFA's $100,000 for footballs for juvenile clubs

The Ghana Football Association has received the full backing of FIFA to invest $100,000 into the acquisition of footballs for juvenile clubs.

The FA boss, Kurt Okraku, revealed during the last congress that his outfit has earmarked the amount of $100,000 to purchase footballs for colts clubs as part of the development of the game.

Following the approval from FIFA, all juvenile teams in the country are expected to receive their in the coming days.

"Part of the footballs will be Size 4 to be used by U13 and U15 Colts clubs with the rest being Size 5 for U17 Colts clubs," stated the FA.

"At the Ordinary Congress which was held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Monday, July 10, 2023, the GFA President also announced the introduction of the National Juvenile Awards to honor top performers."

The juvenile football leagues are expected to start in the coming weeks.