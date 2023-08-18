GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FIFA approves GFA's $100,000 grant for colts football development in Ghana

Published on: 18 August 2023
Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received FIFA's endorsement for its FIFA Forward application, securing $100,000 to advance the development of Colts football in the nation.

Kurt Okraku, President of the GFA, revealed during the 29th Session of the GFA Congress that a substantial sum of $100,000 has been allocated through FIFA Forward. This allocation aims to procure footballs to bolster Colts' clubs, signifying a dedicated effort to reinvigorate Colts Leagues across Ghana.

This strategic intervention aligns with the GFA Executive Council's comprehensive strategy to augment grassroots Leagues throughout the nation by supporting the Regional Football Associations.

The newly acquired footballs will be designated for different age groups, with Size 4 footballs intended for U13 and U15 Colts clubs, and Size 5 footballs designated for U17 Colts clubs. This allocation is aimed at ensuring that the right equipment is provided to various youth categories to facilitate their development.

Furthermore, at the Ordinary Congress convened at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Monday, July 10, 2023, Okraku unveiled another impactful initiative. The introduction of the National Juvenile Awards was announced, a commendable endeavour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of young talents within the football community.

