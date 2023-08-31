FIFA approves Ghana FA’s $100,000 investment in footballs for regional football development

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received FIFA's approval for its proposal to invest $100,000 in the acquisition of footballs to support Regional Football Development initiatives.

This decision comes after GFA President Kurt Okraku announced the plan to procure footballs for the various Regional Leagues during the 29th Session of the GFA Congress.

With the green light from FIFA, the GFA's investment will contribute to enhancing the footballing environment across the regions. Football clubs in the Second Division Leagues and the Third Division Leagues are set to benefit from the acquisition of footballs, enabling them to engage in competitive and developmental matches.

The initiative isn't limited to men's football, as the GFA's commitment extends to women's football as well. All Regional Women's Division One and Two Clubs are also in line to receive match balls as part of the investment, further promoting women's participation and development in the sport.

The decision to allocate funds for the acquisition of footballs for juvenile clubs underscores the GFA's dedication to nurturing and fostering the growth of young talents. The move is aligned with the GFA's efforts to provide necessary resources that empower clubs and players at various levels of the football pyramid.

The Regional Football Leagues, slated to commence from November 3-5, 2023, will be bolstered by this strategic investment, which is poised to elevate the quality of football and create more opportunities for players to showcase their skills and passion on the field.