FIFA approves new statutes of Ghana Football Association- Reports

The new statues proposed by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association led by Dr Kofi Amoah has been approved by FIFA according to reports.

The statutes which was first rejected by the world’s football governing body for amendments has been approved with official communication yet to be announced to the public.

With the approval of the statutes, the Normalisation Committee is expected to hold elections to elect a new President for the football Association before their mandate ends in September.

The statutes proposed by the NC were done as a response to widespread agreement that some of the previous rules in Ghana football governance were hindering progress.

Meanwhile, the reports suggests that Congress is likely to be held on August 13,2019.