FIFA bans Equatorial Guinea captain Emilio Nsue for ineligibility

FIFA has declared that Emilio Nsue was never eligible to represent Equatorial Guinea during his 11-year international career.

Despite a previous 2013 ruling stating Nsue’s ineligibility due to his appearances for Spain’s youth teams, he continued to play for the African nation.

This led FIFA to reopen the investigation in March, providing Nsue a six-day response window, which he did not meet.

The latest FIFA ruling, published in a detailed 15-page document, annuls Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup 2026 qualification victories against Namibia and Liberia, awarding 3-0 wins to their opponents.

These matches were initially won 1-0, with goals from Nsue. Consequently, Nsue has been banned from international football for six months, and the Equatoguinean Football Federation (Feguifut) has been fined 150,000 Swiss francs ($164,000, £129,000).

Nsue, who played for Spain's youth teams up to the Under-21 level, only acquired Equatoguinean nationality after his first official match for Equatorial Guinea.

FIFA highlighted this lapse, noting that Equatorial Guinea’s request for his release from the Spanish FA in 2013 was not processed through the proper FIFA channels.

As Equatorial Guinea’s top scorer with 22 goals in 43 appearances, Nsue’s contributions have been deemed "substantial" by FIFA.

His performances in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year, including a hat-trick against Guinea-Bissau and two goals against Ivory Coast, were notable, although Equatorial Guinea was eliminated in the round of 16 by Guinea.

He finished the tournament as the top scorer with five goals.

Nsue, currently playing for Spanish club Intercity, and teammate Ivan Salvador were suspended in February for disciplinary issues.

Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup 2026 qualification continues with an away match against Tunisia on June 5 and a home game against Malawi on June 10.