FIFA boss Gianni Infantino sends congratulatory message to new GFA president Kurt Okraku

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino has a congratulatory message to newly elected president of the GFA and his Executive Council members.

A Statement addressed to the newly elected president said FIFA expects the knowledge, leadership, and experience level of Kurt Okraku in managing Dreams FC to have strong impact on the Ghana football association.

Below is the full statement:

I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your recent election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the 2019-23 period, at the 2019 GFA Extraordinary Elective Congress held on 25th October in Accra.

Your knowledge, leadership, and experience, in particular as member of the GFA Executive Council and Chairman of Dreams FC, will certainly have big impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country.

You can rely on my personal support and FIFA’s assistance to reach this goal. The doors of the Home of FIFA are always open whenever you wish to discuss the game and matters related to its governance. It will be indeed great pleasure to invite you to come to Zurich soon. The FIFA administration will get in touch with you to arrange date that is convenient.

I would be grateful if you could also convey my congratulations to the other members of the Executive Council, who were elected and reelected with you.

I wish you and your team the best of Iuck and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead.