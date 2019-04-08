FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to attend 2019 AFCON draw in Cairo on Friday

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will attend the draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held at the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx on 12 April, 2019.

This has been confirmed by the head of the tournament organising committee, Mohamed Fadl.

"The tournament's logo will be unveiled on 30 April and I hope it won't be criticised for any reason, as fans always do with the same situations," Fadl told a television programme late Saturday.

"The draw ceremony will be held next Friday as the committee will welcome the visitors at 4:30 CLT and the ceremony will start at 8pm.

"FIFA president Infantino confirmed his attendance to the ceremony, but he will not give a speech," Fadl stated.

"We launched the tournament's website on Saturday but it will be under investigations for two days before its official appearance.''

The 2019 African Cup of Nations will start 21 June and end 13 July for an expanded 24 teams.

The opening match, which will feature the Pharaohs, is scheduled to take place at the 74,100-seat Cairo Stadium.