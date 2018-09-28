FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to attend CAF Extraordinary General Assembly on Sunday

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 September 2018
CAF

The Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh is all set for the 12th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly due for Sunday, 30 September 2018.

Delegates have started flocking the ‘City of Peace’ for the gathering which will discuss relevant issues related to the development of the game on the continent.

The assemblage of the crème de la crème of African football has been the talk of town in the resort city, more than 500 kilometres from the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura are expected to join delegates from the 54 National Associations affiliated to CAF and other stakeholders for the assembly, which is the legislative body of the continent’s soccer governing body.

Key on the agenda is the election of African representative to the FIFA Council for the Anglophone Linguistic Group, to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana) who resigned from his position last June.

Also to be discussed is the centralization of rights for the qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Updates on the Lagardere Sports contract.

