FIFA, CAF lead tributes to Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

FIFA, CAF, Ghana Football Association, and many football fans have paid warm tributes to Black Stars legend Asamoah following the announcement of his retirement on Tuesday.

The former Black Stars captain made the announcement during a speech at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting.

Gyan retires as the African player with the most goals at the World Cup as well as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances.

He enjoyed illustrious spells with top clubs in Europe before moving to Asia where he stole the headlines regularly.

FIFA described him as a magician with CAF called him an absolute legend of the game.

An absolute legend of the game 🔥 The Ghanaian footballing icon, Asamoah Gyan hanged up his boots 💫 One of the best to ever do it 🌟@GhanaBlackstars | @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 pic.twitter.com/NX2DRPgegL — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 20, 2023

Other tributes poured in from former footballers and fans.

👑 𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗥𝗔 ! 👏🏾 Ghana’s All Time Top Scorer, Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup, BBC African Footballer of the Year 2010 Asamoah Gyan has officially retired from professional football. Thank you for all the Memories ❤️🇬🇭 Enjoy retirement, Legend! 3️⃣ ™️ https://t.co/wCgI6VWMht pic.twitter.com/QozRaKcUmo — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 20, 2023

Sometimes I feel like Asamoah Gyan’s Rennes career is slightly underrated. Just look at this beauty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9kbkEvyjgw — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 21, 2023

