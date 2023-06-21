GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FIFA, CAF leads tributes to freshly retired Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan

Published on: 21 June 2023
FIFA, CAF, Ghana Football Association, and many football fans have paid warm tributes to Black Stars legend Asamoah following the announcement of his retirement on Tuesday.

The former Black Stars captain made the announcement during a speech at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting.

Gyan retires as the African player with the most goals at the World Cup as well as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances.

He enjoyed illustrious spells with top clubs in Europe before moving to Asia where he stole the headlines regularly.

FIFA described him as a magician with CAF called him an absolute legend of the game.

 

 

Other tributes poured in from former footballers and fans.

 

