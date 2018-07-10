FIFA/CAF Liaison team to pay GFA salaries, support Aduana Stars in CAF Confederation Cup

The FIFA/CAF liaison team has stated that they will pay the outstanding salaries of workers of the Ghana Football Association, and also support Aduana Stars in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Ghana Football Association has not functioned since June 8 when the Ghana Police Service declared it a crime scene in the aftermath of the airing of the Anas tape and its workers have not been at their posts.

The fate of the workers of the FA has been in the balance since the closure of the office since the entity pays its own staff from its coffers and not from government funds or support.

The decision to pay what is owed the workers of the Ghana FA was contained in a press release, signed by GFA Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng, and put out on Monday by the liason team after its meeting with club owners and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

The press release also indicated its readiness to support Aduana Stars Football Club in its current CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The team is set to face AS Vita on July 18 on Dormaa in the Brong Ahafo Region and an inspection team from CAF is to arrive in Ghana to check on Aduana’s home ground as per CAF’s rules and regulations.

On the matter of reforms for Ghana, the liaison team stated that its aim was to ensure that footballing activities in the country would continue especially as Ghana was not under a ban from FIFA.

The team said it would assist the various national teams such as the Black Maidens and Black Princesses to take part in the various international competitions they had qualified to play in.

It also urged club owners and officials to work together with it to bring sanity to the local game. It also said that suggestions from club owners were very welcome to find the way forward and bring the needed changes to Ghana football.