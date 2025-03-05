FIFA Club Management Workshop enhances Ghanaian clubs’ professional standards

The FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management workshop, held from March 4-5, 2025, has concluded with a strong focus on enhancing the professional standards of Ghanaian football clubs.

The event, organized by FIFA in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), brought together two representatives from each of Ghana’s 18 Premier League clubs. The sessions covered essential topics such as club operations, stadium management, marketing, governance, and leadership.

President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, lauded the initiative and urged club executives to implement the knowledge acquired. “This is what we needâ€”continuous exchange, continuous learning, continuous giving, continuous taking. And gradually, our football industry will be the industry that all of us have been yearning for,” he said.

FIFA’s delegation was led by Solomon Mudege, Head of FIFA Development Programmes â€“ Africa, and included senior officials such as Marcos Picallo Aguilar, Silmara Sousa, and FIFA Instructor Pedro Manuel Correia Miranda.

The GFA and FIFA remain committed to strengthening football administration in Ghana to ensure local clubs are well-equipped to compete at the highest levels.