FIFA Club World Cup: Eto’o optimistic about chances of African quartet

Ahead of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has expressed optimism in the abilities of the African representatives at the tournament scheduled by for the United States of America (USA).

The much talked about globally acclaimed tournament scheduled for 15 June to 13 July 2025, across 11 cities in the USA, will feature four African teams who will be battling for honours with 28 other teams from other parts of the world.

The quartet - Al Ahly (Egypt), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) - are the African torchbearers of the newly created competition which seeks to be the biggest club competition in the world.

Eto’o, now president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and also sits on the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is optimistic about the abilities of the African quartet as they rub shoulders with the best clubs on the globe.

“I know that the teams who will represent my continent will do the best to get as far as possible,” Eto’o told DSports in an exclusive interview.

A household name during his days with Barcelona and Inter Milan winning the UEFA Champions League, the 44-year old is upbeat the four teams will make the continent proud at the novelty championship despite opposition from some of the big forces of global football.

Egyptian giants Ahly are housed in Grouo A alongside Inter Miami (USA), Palmeiras (Brazil) and Porto (Portugal) whilst Esperance will come up against Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England) and either Los Angeles FC (USA) or Club America (Mexico) in Group D.

Sundowns has to contend with Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Fluminense (Brazil) and Ulsan (South Korea) in Group F whilst Wydad completes Group G with Al Ain ((United Arab Emirates), Juventus (Italy) and Manchester City (England).

“The level is quite equal, now soccer is crazy. They (the four African teams) will do their best to get as far as possible,” remarked the four-time CAF Player of the Year.

The farthest an African team reached at the previous edition was in 2010, when TP Mazembe of DR Congo lost 3-0 to Eto’o’s Inter Milan in the final, with the forward registering his name on the scoring sheet.

“We were lucky to have an African club in the final. Too bad they played against Inter Milan. I hope that happens again."

The Cameroonian is no stranger to such competitions having participated with Barcelona and Inter Milan in the previous edition, has charged the players and officials to make the most out of the special moments associated with such events.

“To those who have the opportunity to play, tell them to enjoy it because I don't think this occasion will come again.”

Now retired and actively in the administration of the game at both national and continental levels, Eto’o is looking forward to a competition that would live up to its billing.

"My time has passed, I just have to enjoy," he said.

Few weeks ago, FIFA announced a huge financial package for the competition with each of the four African teams guaranteed at least USD 9.55 Million from the USD 1 billion total prize pool.

Meanwhile, Ahly will face Inter Miami in the tournament opener on 14 June 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.