FIFA Club World Cup trophy complete three-nation African tour

*Final leg in Morocco in April

As part of the build-up for the novelty FIFA Club World Cup, the glittering trophy has made a stopover in three African countries namely South Africa, Egypt and Tunisia towards whipping up enthusiasm and interest for the new competition.

The trophy was hosted by the representative clubs of each of the three countries – Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Ahly (Egypt) and Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Egypt) – giving their fans and followers of the game in their cities and the country at large, to have a feel of the trophy.

Accompanied by a distinguished FIFA Legend, the beautifully designed 10-Kg gold plated shield, was received to a rapturous welcome in the cities of Pretoria, Cairo and Tunis as fans anxiously await the competition that pits together the best 32-clubs in the world.

The first stop was in Pretoria from 7-9 February, making stops at the Mamelodi High School, the birthplace of Sundowns, where the entire student population erupted into ecstasy upon the sight of the glittering trophy.

The trophy was later felt by staff of the Tshwane Mayor Offices before terminating at the Sammy Marks Square where fans had the opportunity to take photos with the trophy and FIFA legend, Italy FIFA World Cup winner, Alessandro Nesta and Sundowns legends such as former captain Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and legendary goalscorer Daniel Mudau.

“This trophy is a celebration of hope, pride, and excellence. Today, we are not celebrating Sundowns going to the FIFA Club World Cup; we are celebrating the FIFA Club World Cup coming to Africa.

We are excited to be part of this tournament, and we can’t wait for the journey to begin,” Sundowns Chairman Tlhopane Motsepe said at a press conference.

The Brazilians as Sundowns are nicknamed are housed in Group F alongside Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), and Ulsan (South Korea).

From Pretoria, accompanied by FIFA legend Christian Vieri, the trophy headed for the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and the first stop was the iconic El Tetsh Stadium, training grounds of current African champions Ahly.

Later, the next stop was the Pyramids of Giza and the Egyptian Museum and finally the ancient city of Luxor between 13 and 14 February.

Housed in Group A alongside host Inter Miami who have the legendary Lionel Messi on their books, Porto (Portugal) and Palmeiras (Brazil), Ahly coach Marcel Koller is already looking forward to the opening game against Messi and his teammates

“We are looking forward to the game against Inter Miami with Messi (14 June 2025 in Miami). I’m looking forward to the match, and I believe my players are too and will go all out to do their best.”

From 15 -17 February, the trophy made it final stop in Tunis accompanied by France World Cup winning midfielder Christian Karembeu.

Welcomed by hundreds of Esperance fans clad in their famous yellow and red colours, the trophy was unveiled at the popular Al Zaytuna Mosque, Bab Souika, one of the gates of the Medina in Tunis and finally El Jem Amphitheatre, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Four-time African champions, Esperance will open their Group D campaign against Flamengo of Brazil on 16 June before wrapping up against Leon (Mexico) and Chelsea on 20 June and four days later.

Meanwhile, the final lap of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in Africa will be in Casablanca, Morocco, next April, home to Wydad Athletic Club.

The Moroccans are housed in Group G alongside Manchester City (England), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), and Juventus (Italy).

The tour will see the trophy make stops in the city of each of the 32 participating clubs in the biggest global club competition, scheduled for 14 June to 13 July 2025 in the United States.

Find photos below: