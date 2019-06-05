FIFA confirms forensic audit of Ghana Football Association; no corruption against Kwesi Nyantakyi

FIFA has confirmed it conducted a forensic audit on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and found no acts of corruption or financial impropriety on Kwesi Nyantakyi during his tenure.

Ghana's leading football website, www.GHANASoccernet.com, broke the news ex-Football Association chief and members of the Executive Committee of the GFA had been cleared of any acts of malfeasance.

But the news was hotly contested in the west African country and some doubted the authenticity of the report.

Ghanaian journalist and law school student Kofi Ampah, popularly known as Kofi Bolaise, wrote to FIFA to verify the story.

He enquired: ''I would like to find out if a forensic audit has been carried out by FIFA on the Ghana Football Association. If yes has the Normalisation (Committee) been furnished with the report? ''

FIFA's Media Team replied via email on 3 June, 2019 saying: ''In relation to your query, the review was part of the decision of the FIFA Council to install a Normalisation Committee on 27 August 2018.

''The Purpose of this review was for FIFA to obtain a more detailed and specific understanding of the state of affairs of financial management and governance at GFA in light of organisational transition that was necessary and the remains ongoing, as overseen by the current Normalisation Committee.

''We have no further comments on this issue and any updates will be provided in due time. Should you wish to quote someone please to a FIFA spokesperson.''

FIFA's auditing officials, who spent about one month in Ghana investigating the financial affairs of the federation, discovered that neither corruption nor embezzlement took place at the GFA.

The audit report concluded that the Ghana FA has only 'perception issues' to deal with since media reports of corruption within the federation are 'wide off the mark'.