FIFA congratulates Ghana and 31 other qualified countries ahead of Qatar 2022

President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has sent a message of congratulations to Ghana and the other 31 countries that have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Australia and Costa Rica completed the list of countries that will participate at the tournament later this year after their playoffs victories over Peru and New Zealand respectively.

Gianni Infantino was in Doha for the two matches and after the games, congratulated all 32 teams and wished them luck for the Mundial.

“So now we know the 32 countries who qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said the FIFA President.

“Congratulations to all of you and of course welcome to the fans of the 32 countries, but to fans from all over the world to Doha in November and December of this year in a few months time to celebrate football, to live together the greatest show on earth and the best World Cup ever.”

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.