In a strong rebuttal to recent reports in the local media, FIFA Executive Council member Amaju Pinnick has firmly denied any claims of abandoning his duties in relation to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections. Pinnick, who has been in Ghana on official business to oversee Thursday’s elections, remains steadfastly committed to his responsibilities.

Contrary to rumours suggesting otherwise, Pinnick has not left the country despite the legal challenges posed by King Faisal and disqualified presidential candidate George Afriyie. These reports alleging that Pinnick "chickened out" have been deemed utterly false.

Amaju Pinnick, the former Nigeria Football Association (FA) boss, has been in Ghana since Monday and has been actively engaging with the media. During his interactions, he spoke highly of the GFA President, Kurt Okraku, who is poised to secure another four-year term as he is running unopposed in the elections.

Pinnick praised Okraku's leadership during the challenging past four years, emphasizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global football.

He highlighted the resilience displayed by Ghana under Okraku's leadership, noting their qualification for the World Cup and their performance in the Africa Cup of Nations. Pinnick also commended Ghana's Women's team, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, for their achievements, including winning the WAFU B Cup and securing qualification for the Women's Champions League.

The FIFA Council chief underscored the importance of building a solid foundation in football, both on and off the field. He lauded Okraku for his exceptional work in rejuvenating Ghanaian football and bringing the sport to a higher level within a relatively short period of time.

Pinnick's continued presence in Ghana and his endorsement of Kurt Okraku's leadership highlight the significance of these elections and the dedication of FIFA to ensuring the integrity and success of Ghanaian football.