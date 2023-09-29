FIFA delegates appointed for Ghana FA 2023 Elective Congress

FIFA has assembled a robust delegation for the upcoming 2023 Elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association, scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Tamale, Ghana.

The delegation comprises Gelson Fernandes, Director of FIFA Member Associations Africa, Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator of FIFA Member Associations Africa, and Ahmed Harraz, Senior MA Governance Services Manager at FIFA MA Governance.

This FIFA Delegation has been actively assisting the GFA Elections Committee in preparations for the Congress and will engage in final consultations with the committee while in Ghana before the Congress convenes.

It is essential to note that when a football association emerges from a period of normalization, FIFA's Member Association Division collaborates closely with FIFA MA Governance to work alongside the association's structures. This partnership aims to facilitate progress, growth, and sustainability within the association, ensuring that it remains compliant and avoids any potential return to FIFA sanctions.

In addition to the FIFA delegation, FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Melvin Pinnick is expected to arrive in Ghana in the coming week. This marks a significant step as the Ghana Football Association gears up for its elective Congress, which will be held in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.

Furthermore, both CAF (Confederation of African Football) and WAFU B (West African Football Union Zone B) have expressed their intention to send dignitaries to support and oversee the successful conduct of the GFA Congress on October 5, 2023.