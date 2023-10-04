GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

FIFA delegation arrives in Tamale for Ghana FA’s Elective Congress

Published on: 04 October 2023
FIFA delegation arrives in Tamale for Ghana FA’s Elective Congress

Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA Gelson Fernandes has arrived in Tamale, Ghana, along with other officials of world football governing boy to oversee the Ghana Football Association's Elective Congress.

This important event is set to take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Fernandes, a former Swiss international footballer, was accompanied by Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator at FIFA Member Associations Africa, and Ahmed Harraz, Senior Manager of FIFA Member Associations Governance Services.

The FIFA delegation initially arrived in Accra and proceeded to Tamale on Wednesday morning, well in advance of the congress scheduled for the following day.

During the congress, the Ghana Football Association will conduct elections for various executive positions. In addition to the position of President, delegates will vote to elect representatives for the Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Football on the Executive Council. The election process will span all ten regions of Ghana, where regional delegates will choose their chairpersons, with two eventually being elected to serve on the Executive Council.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more