FIFA delegation arrives in Tamale for Ghana FA’s Elective Congress

Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA Gelson Fernandes has arrived in Tamale, Ghana, along with other officials of world football governing boy to oversee the Ghana Football Association's Elective Congress.

This important event is set to take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Fernandes, a former Swiss international footballer, was accompanied by Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator at FIFA Member Associations Africa, and Ahmed Harraz, Senior Manager of FIFA Member Associations Governance Services.

The FIFA delegation initially arrived in Accra and proceeded to Tamale on Wednesday morning, well in advance of the congress scheduled for the following day.

During the congress, the Ghana Football Association will conduct elections for various executive positions. In addition to the position of President, delegates will vote to elect representatives for the Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Football on the Executive Council. The election process will span all ten regions of Ghana, where regional delegates will choose their chairpersons, with two eventually being elected to serve on the Executive Council.