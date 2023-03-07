FIFA Director for Member Associations Africa visits Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram

Gelson Fernandes, the FIFA Director for Member Associations Africa, visited the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram to observe the progress made and plans for further development.

The FIFA Goal Project fully funded the facility, which serves as the technical center of the Ghana Football Association, housing all national teams except the Black Stars and providing training for referees, coaches, and administrators.

During his visit, Fernandes met with President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture to discuss the current state of Ghanaian football and the necessary steps for its development. He also spoke with the Technical Directorate of the GFA and the national teams' department.

Fernandes, who assumed the role of Director Member Associations Africa on August 1, 2022, is responsible for strengthening the development of African Member Associations through the Forward Programme.

He grew up in Switzerland and played professional football for various European clubs, including FC Sion, Manchester City, and Leicester City, before retiring in 2018.