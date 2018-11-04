GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fifa does not 'recognise decision' to sack Namibia FA boss Frans Mbidi

Published on: 04 November 2018
Football's world governing body Fifa says it does not recognise a decision taken by the Namibia Football Association to sack its president, Frans Mbidi.

Namibia's FA dismissed Mbidi following an executive committee meeting in Windhoek, accusing its president of a 'failure to adhere to his duties.'

Mbidi did not attend the meeting, where the executive committee also decided that vice president Naftal Ngalangi should take over as acting president until elections are held on 12 January.

Fifa says it is looking into the issue further, and whilst it does so, the ruling body says it will not accept the committee's resolutions.

"In the meantime,

we do not recognise any of the alleged decisions," a Fifa spokesman told BBC Sport.

"We are awaiting official documentation in order to assess the situation."

Mbidi, who took charge of the Namibia FA in 2014, has told local media he was not aware of his dismissal and therefore could not comment.

  james balogun
    says: 5 hours ago
