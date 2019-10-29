FIFA 'don't care' about racism in football - Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure says Fifa is not doing enough to stamp out racism and that England should have walked off the pitch in the face of monkey chants during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder made the comments to AFP after helping Qingdao Huanghai clinch promotion to the Chinese Super League at the weekend.

England's 6-0 victory in Sofia earlier this month was marred by racist chants and Nazi salutes from a section of Bulgarian fans.

The game was halted twice during the first half, but England players opted to complete the match instead of walking off the pitch.

"This is a shame, why are you playing for England?" Toure, who has been outspoken on football's racism problem, said of the decision.

"They are always talking, 'Blah, blah, blah', and what? Nothing changes."

Turning his real fire on football's decision-makers, the four-time African player of the year said: "People from FIFA don't care anyway because we've been talking about this, but it's still continuing.

"I don't want to say that I'm not concerned, I'm concerned," said the former Ivory Coast international.