FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick arrives in Ghana to supervise GFA Elective Congress

FIFA Executive Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, has arrived in Ghana to oversee Thursday's Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress.

Pinnick is part of a delegation that includes key FIFA members such as Gelson Fernandes, Director of FIFA Member Associations Africa; Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator, FIFA Member Associations Africa; and Ahmed Harraz, Senior MA Governance Services Manager, FIFA MA Governance. They have been tasked by FIFA, the global football governing body, to supervise the GFA elections in Tamale.

As a former President of the Nigeria Football Association, Pinnick is well-versed in African football politics and is familiar with the dynamics of West African football. His presence adds credibility and expertise to the election process.

Despite threats of injunctions from some aggrieved parties, notably George Afriyie, who was disqualified in his bid to contest GFA President Kurt Okraku for the top position, the GFA elections are set to proceed as planned.

Afriyie has reportedly petitioned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after exhausting all available channels in Ghana. Additionally, King Faisal has filed an injunction at a local court, with a hearing scheduled for October 12. However, the GFA is proceeding with the elections, backed by FIFA, to select new leaders for the next four years.