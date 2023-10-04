FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick highlights global interest in GFA Elective Congress

FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick has underlined the global attention and significance of Ghana's forthcoming GFA Elective Congress, scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The highly anticipated congress will play a pivotal role in determining the future leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

Ghana Football is set to undergo a significant transformation as delegates gather to elect new executives who will guide the Association's affairs for the next four years. The elections will not only determine the GFA President but also include the election of representatives for the Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Football on the Executive Council.

Pinnick, who is actively involved in African and global football governance, provided insight into FIFA's keen interest in Ghana's congress. He emphasised the importance of observing and monitoring elective congresses across Africa, and Ghana is no exception.

In his words, "We have been monitoring all the elective congresses in Africa; we have where we picture and see everything as they unfold, so Ghana is no different. We have been seeing what is going on and we are following very religiously."

Pinnick further highlighted the global significance of Ghanaian football, stating, "There are so many interests in Ghana Football because Ghana is one of the greatest football nations out of this continent, so all of us have to put our hands together to make it greater."

The GFA Elective Congress will witness the presence of other FIFA officials, including the Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA, Gelson Fernandes, Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator, FIFA Member Associations Africa, and Ahmed Harraz, Senior MA Governance Services Manager, FIFA MA Governance. Their participation underscores the importance of the congress in shaping the future of Ghanaian football.