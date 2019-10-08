FIFA extends Ghana's Normalisation Committee term until November 17

World governing body FIFA has extended the term of the Normalisation Committee appointed to oversee the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which will now see the committee remain at the helm of the association until November 17.

The latest development has been announced by the interim body of the Ghana FA after the decision was taken by the Bureau of Fifa council.

The mandate has been extended until November 17.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has extended the mandate of the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC) to enable the NC supervise the upcoming GFA Elections," A a statement on the Ghana FA website read.

"The second mandate of the Normalisation Committee expired on September 30, 2019.

"However, in view of the upcoming GFA elections, FIFA has extended the Normalisation Committee's mandate up to November 17, 2019 to enable it complete the process of electing a new President and Executive Committee."

The Normalisation Committee will focus on making sure the much-anticipated electoral congress takes place.