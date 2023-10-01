FIFA fines Egyptian club for unlawful contract termination of Ghanaian striker Diawisie Taylor

Egyptian club Future FC have been slapped with a fine by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber for unlawfully terminating the contract of Ghanaian striker Diawisie Taylor.

Taylor signed a reported three-year deal with the club in 2021 but struggled to adapt to his new surroundings in North Africa, and that led the club to terminate his contract after just a year.

As a result, FIFA has ordered Future FC to pay Taylor a sum of USD $900,000 within 45 days, or they will face suspension from player registration for three transfer windows. This fine serves as a consequence for the club's wrongful termination of Taylor's contract.

During his time in Egypt, Taylor also spent a period on loan at Sudanese side Al Merriekh, but his performances failed to shine.

Despite his difficulties abroad, Taylor had previously enjoyed success in the Ghanaian top-flight, where he was the top scorer for the 2020/2021 campaign, netting 18 goals in 31 appearances while playing for Karela.