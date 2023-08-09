FIFA Football for Schools director meets Ghana's Sports Minister ahead of kickoff

The Director of the FIFA Football For Schools Programme, Fatamata Sow Sidibe, has held discussions with the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, in preparation for the upcoming program scheduled to take place at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is gearing up for the Football For Schools Programme, set to benefit students aged 4 to 14 years from various schools across the country.

As part of this initiative, more than thirty thousand footballs are expected to be distributed among basic schools catering to children in the specified age range. Ghana stands as one of thirty African countries and seventy-nine FIFA Member Associations globally that have enrolled in this program.

Arriving in Accra on Tuesday evening, the FIFA Programme Director was accompanied by Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the GFA, and other program Coordinators.

The anticipated launch of the Ghana project will witness the presence of President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, along with the two-sector Ministers and the FIFA Programme Director. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Astro pitch on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 9:30 am to 1 pm.

This endeavour forms an integral part of the GFA's mission to comprehensively develop all facets of the sport and to enhance the capabilities of all stakeholders, with invaluable support from FIFA.