FIFA Forward programme invests $2.8 billion in football development worldwide

The FIFA Forward programme has made a significant impact on football development worldwide, with a total investment of $2.8 billion made available to the 211 FIFA Member Associations, six confederations, and various zonal or regional associations between 2016 and 2022.

The programme has funded over 1,600 specific projects, with approximately one-third relating to football infrastructure.

According to the FIFA Forward Global Report on Development Activities 2016-2022, the programme has made a substantial contribution to football development activities since its launch in 2016.

The report outlines that 80% of the investment across FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 from 2016 to 2022 - more than $2.24 billion - was made directly to Member Associations to support their operations and enable investment in specific projects with a long-term impact on football development.

The report breaks down the investments between 2016 to 2022 into eight categories, with administration and governance receiving the largest share of funds ($448.8 million), followed closely by infrastructure ($415.2 million). Significant funds were also dedicated to national teams ($357.5 million), competitions ($186.1 million), equipment and others ($181.1 million), women's football ($110.9 million), and capacity development ($86.8 million).

The funds invested through the FIFA Forward programme have resulted in tangible outcomes, such as the creation of 577 new pitches and 208 new competitions, providing over 300,000 people worldwide with new opportunities to play football.

Looking ahead, FIFA Forward 3.0 promises to deliver even more impactful results, with each Member Association eligible to receive up to $8 million per four-year cycle, and additional funding available for confederations and zonal or regional associations.

FIFA also provides specialized, locally-based expertise and ensures compliance with enhanced oversight controls to maximize to maximize the benefit of all funding.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his satisfaction with the programme's impact, stating, "We pledged that revenues generated by football would be used for the benefit of our sport all around the world, for girls and boys, women and men, and we were as good as our word."

"Investment in football is both our responsibility and our obligation, and through FIFA Forward we have the structure to do that in a viable and transparent way. The outcome has been a sevenfold increase in investment since 2016 â€“ during a spell in which FIFA’s revenues have not even doubled. This shows that funding is not only being delivered correctly but it is being monitored and implemented to ensure the sustainable development of football for the long term."