FIFA General Secretary Faouma Samoura endorses Africa Women's Sports Summit

Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura is the latest high-profile personality to endorse the upcoming Africa Women's Sports Summit.

Samoura posted on her official Twitter handle Tuesday: “[Glad] to [hear] about Africa Women’s Sports Summit in Accra [Ghana] on May 15. This year’s focus on sports journalism & theme of ‘Take Your Place’ is [correct] for so many reasons. Best of luck to all participants. Congrats to Juliet Bawuah on this initiative. #AWSportsSummit #DareToShine ladies!”

The Senegalese made history in 2016 when she was appointed as the first female secretary general of the world football governing body.

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit is a brainchild of International Sports Journalist Juliet Bawuah, and will bring together aspiring and established sports journalists and persons from the sports community for a day’s session with some of Africa’s leading and respected women Sports Journalists.

The event will be held at Alisa Hotel under the theme: “Take Your Place”, highlighting conversations about empowering young female sports Journalists and upcoming talents to lead and impact their communities.

The maiden edition is set to be graced by some of the finest female media personalities on the continent including founder and host speaker Juliet Bawuah, SuperSport and Premier League TV presenter Carol Tshabalala from South Africa, Ugandan broadcaster Usher Komugisha and the Ghanaian duo of Nana Aba Anamoah and Eva Okyere.

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit seeks to present a platform for mentorship, and greater female inclusion in the African sports space while working towards creating conditions that go a long way to help the African woman in sports attain career goals.