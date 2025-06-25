FIFA gives Hearts of Oak 30 days to pay GHC 106,000 to former player Francis Adjetey

FIFA has given Hearts of Oak a 30-day deadline to pay over GHC 106,000 to former player Francis Adjetey, following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this year.

In a decision dated February 26, 2025, CAS ordered the Ghanaian club to pay the amount with an annual interest of 5% backdated to September 15, 2023.

The tribunal also directed Hearts of Oak and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to jointly pay CHF 1,000 in legal costs. The ruling came after Adjetey successfully challenged the GFA Appeals Committee's earlier decision that had dismissed his case.

Adjetey accused the club of unfairly terminating his contract and failing to honour its obligations, prompting him to seek redress at CAS.

FIFA, in a letter dated June 10, 2025, declared the CAS ruling final and binding, giving Hearts of Oak 30 days to settle the debt. The letter warned that 20% of the next FIFA Forward payment due to the GFA will be withheld if the club fails to comply, with further sanctions possible.

This comes as the club is already serving a transfer ban over a separate $70,000 debt owed to New Edubiase United about the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams.