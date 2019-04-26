FIFA has agreed with Ghana government to destroy Ghana football- Former GFA Exco. member Kojo Yankah

Former GFA Executive Committee member Kojo Yankah has descended on government and FIFA for "destroying Ghana Football".

According to the Football Administrator, the world football governing body listens to anything the government proposes whether it's affects the game positively or negatively.

"FIFA has agreed with Ghana government to destroy Ghana football. FIFA listens to and act upon everything (whether positive or negative) Ghana government tells them about the defunct FA executive committee members," Mr. Yankah told Kingdom FM 107.5 in Takoradi.

Ghana's football is currently run by the Normalisation Committee following the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantekyi led administration.

The tough talking Western Regional Football Association chairman also revealed that only money can help Ghana win the Nations Cup in Egypt, insisting coach Kwesi Appiah must make sure government agrees to the $10,000 winning bonus for players.

"Coach Akwasi Appiah should make sure Ghana government accept to pay 10,000 dollars to the players as winning bonus if only he wants to win the AFCON because it is only money which will motivate the players," said Mr. Yankah.