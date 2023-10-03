GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

FIFA keenly watching Ghana football, says FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick

Published on: 03 October 2023
FIFA keenly watching Ghana football, says FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick

FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the world football governing body is closely monitoring developments in Ghana's football landscape.

The former Nigeria FA chief made these comments during a FIFA delegation's visit to Ghana, where they are overseeing the elective congress of the Ghana Football Association.

"We have been monitoring all the elective congresses in Africa, and we have been watching events unfold in Ghana as well," Pinnick stated during a press briefing in Accra. He emphasised that Ghana holds a special place in the world of football, and as such, there is significant interest in ensuring the country's football continues to thrive.

Pinnick went on to explain that Ghana is regarded as one of the greatest football nations on the African continent, and it is essential for all stakeholders to collaborate to further elevate the status of Ghanaian football.

The Elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Tamale, with incumbent President Kurt Okraku running unopposed and set to be endorsed by delegates in the presidential election.

FIFA's involvement and continued interest in Ghana's football affairs highlight the global significance of the sport in the country and the importance of transparent and well-organized governance in football administration.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more