FIFA launches landmark Talent Academy in Mauritania, expands Cheikha Boidiya Stadium

FIFA has taken a historic step in football development by launching the first-ever FIFA Talent Academy in Africa, located in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The academy, established at the headquarters of the Mauritania Football Federation (FFRIM), is a significant milestone in FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), which aims to identify and nurture young footballers worldwide.

The event was attended by top FIFA and CAF officials, including FIFA Chief of Global Football Development ArsÃ¨ne Wenger, FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, and CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba.

Mauritania has now become the first Member Association (MA) in Africa to receive FIFA Talent Academy certification, highlighting its commitment to football development.

"This is a great day for football in Mauritania," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"A country passionate about our beautiful game is making tremendous strides. The opening of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania is a hugely significant moment for young players in this country."

The Talent Academy aims to create a structured pathway for footballers, ensuring they receive high-level training and education. Wenger added,

"The ultimate objectives of FIFA Talent Academies are to develop young players by providing them with the highest levels of training, education, and development to help them reach their full potential."

In addition to the academy, FIFA also inaugurated the extension works for the Cheikha Boidiya Stadium, increasing its capacity from 8,000 to 16,000 seats.

Funded through the FIFA Forward Program, this expansion is expected to enhance the football experience for fans and players alike.

FFRIM President Ahmed Yahya expressed his pride, stating, "Today is a historic moment for Mauritanian football. The opening of this FIFA Talent Academy reflects FIFA’s confidence in our commitment to developing the sport."

With FIFA planning to establish 75 elite academies worldwide by 2027, this initiative in Mauritania marks a crucial step in ensuring football growth across all regions.