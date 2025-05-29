FIFA launches overhauled 2025 Disciplinary Code to tackle racism and strengthen integrity

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has reaffirmed its strong commitment to combating racism and modernizing the global football landscape with the release of the 2025 edition of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC).

In a circular dated May 28, 2025, and addressed to all FIFA Member Associations, Secretary General Mattias GrafstrÃ¶m detailed the key reforms that seek to reinforce ethical standards and ensure the sport remains fair, inclusive, and accountable.

A central feature of the revised Code is a major advancement in the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination.

Following a unanimous resolution passed at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, a robust three-step anti-discrimination procedure has now been enshrined in Article 15 of the FDC.

This procedure empowers players, referees, coaches, and team officials to report racist abuse immediately and provides a clear framework for addressing incidents during matches.

FIFA has also significantly increased the financial penalties for offenders, with fines rising to a maximum of CHF 5,000,000.

Importantly, FIFA now reserves the right to appeal disciplinary decisions related to racism to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and intervene when Member Associations fail to act decisively against such abuse.

Member Associations are required to incorporate these new provisions into their regulations by 31 December 2025, signalling a coordinated global response to discrimination.

Beyond the anti-racism measures, the new Code introduces updates to support creditors during insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings, ensuring better legal clarity and obligations for debtors.

Another key change includes the redefinition of the role previously known as “Integrity Experts,” now referred to as “Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutors.”

This change signifies a shift from a passive to a proactive enforcement role in overseeing ethical and disciplinary compliance.

Collectively, these reforms represent a critical step forward in strengthening governance, protecting human dignity, and upholding the integrity of football worldwide.