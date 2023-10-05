FIFA leader of delegation Amaju Pinnick congratulates Kurt Okraku on re-election

In a congratulatory message, Amaju Pinnick, the leader of the FIFA delegation overseeing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections, commended Kurt Okraku on his re-election as GFA President.

Okraku received a resounding vote of confidence to lead the country's football for another four years on Thursday in Tamale.

The endorsement came during the GFA Elective Congress held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale, where Okraku stood unopposed following the disqualification of George Afriyie.

Out of the 124 delegates eligible to vote, a total of 120 delegates participated in the election. The overwhelming support for Okraku was evident, with 117 delegates voting "YES" in favour of his continuation, while only three voted "NO."

Pinnick, in an exclusive statement to Ghanasoccernet.com on Thursday, expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the election, saying, "I have received a report from my team on the ground in Ghana, and they have said everything went smoothly."

He went on to extend his congratulations to Kurt Okraku, highlighting the widespread support shown during the congress as an endorsement of Okraku's work. Pinnick remarked, "We want to congratulate Kurt for this election, and the massive show of support during today's congress shows the widespread endorsement of his work."

Pinnick also praised Okraku's remarkable efforts in revitalizing Ghanaian football, despite the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. He stated, "We are highly impressed by the job he has done in reviving Ghana football in this short time, in the face of global problems like the absence of football for the two years that COVID affected the world and our game."

Furthermore, Pinnick reaffirmed FIFA's commitment to supporting Kurt Okraku and the broader Ghanaian football community in their efforts to advance and grow the sport in the country. His message underscored FIFA's dedication to the development and prosperity of football in Ghana.