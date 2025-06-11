FIFA marks One Year to Go to the 2026 World Cup

FIFA has officially launched the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26â„¢, with exactly one year to go until the tournament kicks off on 11 June 2026 in Mexico City.

Set to be the largest edition in the tournament’s history, the 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams for the first time and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. Sixteen cities across the three countries will welcome an estimated 6.5 million fans to what FIFA President Gianni Infantino describes as “the greatest football show on the planet.”

“This is more than a tournament â€“ it’s a global celebration of connection, unity and passion,” Infantino said.

To commemorate the milestone, all 16 Host Cities have unveiled countdown clocks in prominent locations, and each city will feature local celebrations and videos showcasing its cultural identity.

As of now, 13 teams have booked their place at the tournament, including hosts Canada, Mexico, and the USA, alongside defending champions Argentina, Brazil, Japan, and first-time qualifiers Jordan and Uzbekistan. The full lineup of 48 teams will be completed by March 2026, with the Final Draw scheduled for December 2025.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in the coming months, while volunteer opportunities are open via the FIFA Volunteer Community.