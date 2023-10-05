FIFA officials land in Tamale to supervise Ghana FA election

Gelson Fernandes, the Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA, has landed in Tamale, accompanied by other FIFA officials, to oversee the Ghana Football Association's Elective Congress scheduled for today, October 5, 2023.

Fernandes, a former Swiss international footballer, was joined by Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator at FIFA Member Associations Africa, and Ahmed Harraz, Senior Manager of FIFA Member Associations Governance Services.

The FIFA delegation first arrived in Accra and then travelled to Tamale on Wednesday morning, well in advance of the congress.

At the congress, the Ghana Football Association will conduct elections for various executive positions, including the Presidency and representatives for the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Football on the Executive Council.

The election process will involve delegates from all ten regions of Ghana, who will select their chairpersons, with two ultimately serving on the Executive Council.

The incumbent president, Kurt Okraku, is set to be retained for the next four years after being the only candidate candidate to successfully file for the position.