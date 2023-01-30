FIFA orders Medeama to pay 101,500 Ghana cedis to former player Amed Toure or face transfer ban

The FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has ordered Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC to pay around 101,500 Ghana cedis to former player Amed Toure, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The amount represents 60,900 cedis which is an outstanding remuneration the club owes the player and also 40,600 cedis which is compensation for breach of contract.

Toure signed for Medeama in January 2021 after leaving Guinean club AS Kaloum Star as he returned to Ghana for a fourth after three previous stints with Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United.

The experienced striker was suspended by the club in March 2022 for gross insubordination and suffered a salary deduction in addition.

Toure was suspended again in the following month after an altercation with head coach Umar Abdul Rabi and that led to the two parties separating abruptly.

The legal representative of the Ivory Coast-born Burkinabe international, Mawuli Kwaku Avorgah reported the behaviour of Medeama to FIFA in July last year.

A decision was passed on January 25, 2023, by judge Dana Al-Noiami, ordering Medeama to pay the outstanding remuneration owed to the player and the compensation for the wrongful termination of his contract.

According to article 24 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, if full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the following consequences shall apply to Medeama:

1. The club shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.

2. The present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee if full payment (including all applicable interest) is still not made by the end of the three entire and consecutive registration periods.

The consequences shall only be enforced at the request of the Claimant per article 24 paragraphs 7 and 8 and article 25 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.