FIFA orders Nigerian side Sunshine FC to pay Akwasi Bobbie Ansah US$ 46,000

Akwasi Bobie Ansah will be smiling to the bank after the FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered Nigerian side Sunshine FC to pay the Ghanaian defender US$ 46,000( 16,695,000 naira) for breach of contract.

The former Hearts of Oak defender dragged the Nigerian side to the world governing body after his contract was terminated prematurely without recourse to due process.

The Ghanaian won the case partially after FIFA ordered Sunshine FC to pay the Ghanaian for wrongful termination of his contract but rejected any further claim lodged by the defender.

The decision of the Dispute Resolution Chamber judge Jon Newman (USA) was passed on 26 March, 2019 but Sunshine FC was notified on 15 April, 2019.

It read: ''The respondent, Sunshine's Stars FC, has to pay the claimant, within 30 days as from the date of notification, of this this decision, outstanding remuneration in the amount of NGN (Nigerian Naira), 4,280,000, plus 5% interest p.a. as from 9 May 2018 until the date of effective payment.

''The respondent has to pay to the claimant, within 30 days as from the date of notification of this decision, compensation of breach of contract in the amount of NGN 11,610,000 plus 5% interest p.a. on said amount as from 9 May 2018 until the date of effective payment.

''The claimant is directed to inform the respondent immediately and directly of the account number to which the remittances in number 2. And 3. Above are to be made and to notify the DRC judge of every payment received.''

Ansah signed a two-year-old deal with the 'Owena Waves’ in June, 2016.