FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls for investment in women's football

Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA, has urged stakeholders to invest in women's football, emphasizing that it is the future of the sport.

During Infantino's tenure, the Women's World Cup has been expanded to include 32 teams, and he oversaw an increase in the prize money for the FIFA Women's World Cup from $30 million in 2019 to $110 million in 2023.

Speaking at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Extraordinary Congress, President Infantino reiterated his appeal for the development of women's football. He urged countries to establish women's leagues and national teams, as he believes it is essential to the growth of the sport.

"We've been discussing as well about the (FIFA) Women's World Cup, the next one in 2027. My appeal, again, to all of you is: invest in the women's game. It is definitely the future. We've seen it, we continue to see it," he stated.

"I want every country in the world to have a women's league, to have a women's national team. It is really, really fundamental because women represent 50% of the world population, also in Asia and all corners of the world, and we need to foster women's football development," he added.

The next edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which begins in 2026, will serve as a qualification tournament for Asian teams aiming to compete in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.