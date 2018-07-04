FIFA President Gianni Infantino disappointed by Africa's early exits at the World Cup

President of World Football Governing Body (FIFA) has expressed disappointment over Africa's failure to make an impact at the World Cup in Russia.

All of Africa's contenders were eliminated at the group stages of the competition for the first time since 1982.

"Of course," Infantino replied when asked if he was saddened by Africa's early exit.

"The World Cup is for the whole world and the African teams were very, very close at the end."

"An Asian (team) made it - an African not - but I think they will be ready soon for the next one," he told BBC Sport.

Before the final round of group matches, Senegal looked the likeliest African team to progress after picking 4 points from two games, but lost to Colombia in their third game to bizarrely exit on the fair play rules, the first time at the competition the rule has take effect.

"We count on fair play always - for everyone," said Infantino.

"As (for) the rules, you always learn. You always have a debrief after and see what you can do better," he added, confirming that the ruling will be reviewed after the tournament.

Their West African neighbours, Nigeria also fell out of the World Cup following their defeat to Argentina in that final group game,

However, Egypt-seven times African Champions-, Tunisia and Morocco were all eliminated after the second round of games.