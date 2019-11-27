FIFA President Infantino, CAF leader Ahmad arrive in Lubumbashi for the 80th anniversary of TP Mazembe

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has led a big football delegation that includes CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad to arrive in Lubumbashi on Wednesday for the 80th anniversary celebrations of giants TP Mazembe.

The big delegation of very important football personalities including FIFA General Secretary & FIFA's Special Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura as well as Cameroon football legend Samuel Etoó were part of the team for the special visit of DR Congo.

They were met on arrival by the President of the DR Congo FA Constant Omari who is also the CAF Vice President as well as TP Mazembe President Moise Katumbi.

The visit is part of an extensive tour of Africa by the FIFA President as he seeks to deepen football development in Africa following his recent re-election.

The delegation from FIFA and CAF were also invited by Moise Katumbi on the occasion of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of one of the giants of African club football TP Mazembe.

Before the celebration, a gala match will pit FIFA legends against the legends of the Lubumbashi club at the TP Mazembe stadium.