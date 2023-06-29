FIFA Ranking: Ghana rise to 59th in latest release for June

The Black Stars have risen one place to 59th in the latest FIFA Rankings, which were published on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The outcome can be attributed to their superb record under Chris Hughton. Since April 6, 2023 when the last ranking was released, the Black Stars have played a single match which was against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The match which ended goalless enabled the team to accumulate vital points following their dominance throughout. Despite it being an unwanted result per the standard of the West Africans, it was enough to march them up to 59th place.

In Africa, Ghana remains outside the top 10 lying 11th behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt, the top five of the continent.

Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon complete the top ten for Africa.

World Cup champions Argentina have maintained their top spot in the world rankings and are followed by France and Brazil respectively having beaten Australia and Indonesia convincingly during the international break.

Croatia has surpassed the Netherlands in a remarkable achievement while England also succeeded in leapfrogging Belgium to take fourth place. The top ten is completed by Spain, Portugal, and Italy.