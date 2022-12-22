FIFA Ranking: Morocco overtake Senegal to become best African side in

Morocco's national team have leapfrogged Senegal to become the best African side in the latest and last FIFA Ranking for the year 2022.

The Atlas Lions are the number-one-ranked team in Africa following their exploits at the just-ended 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco reached the semi-finals of the World Cup becoming the first and only African nation to ever reach that stage in the tournament's history.

En route to the semi-finals of the biggest football event in the World, the Atlas Lions beat Spain in the Round of 16 and also saw off Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Morocco finished top of their Group after beating Belgium and Canada and drawing with Croatia.

Walid Regragui's team ended the tournament with a fourth-place finish as they lost to Croatia in the third-place playoff.

Before the World Cup tournament in Qatar in November, Morocco were ranked 22nd in the World and 2nd in Africa.

The Atlas Lions are now ranked number one in Africa and 11th in the World after moving 11 places following their outstanding World Cup campaign.

Morocco are ending the year as the biggest move by points (108.85) and also the biggest move by places (11).