FIFA rep Luca Nicola endorses Ghana FA Presidential debate

FIFA’s Manager if Member Associations, Luca Nicola has lauded the Normalisation Committee in organizing the first ever Ghana FA Presidential debate held on Monday at the Physicians and Surgeons College in Accra.

The debate which is the first of its kind in world football saw five of the six-presidential aspirants (Kurt Okraku, Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, George Ankamah and Nana Yaw Amponsah) sharing their ideas and policies with the delegates and the general public.

Luca who revealed he was informed about the event some few days ago when he arrived in Ghana lauded and endorsed the initiative and indicated is something FIFA will recommend to member associations.

He made mention of this in his address at the Extra-Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association organized to elect a new president for the Association.