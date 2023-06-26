FIFA selects Jeddah as host city for 2023 Club World Cup

FIFA has officially announced that the 2023 Club World Cup will be hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, bringing months of anticipation to an end.

After a meticulous inspection of the city's facilities, FIFA has granted approval for all matches to be held there.

Scheduled to take place from December 12 to 22, the tournament will feature seven elite teams from around the world, with one of the highlights being the participation of Manchester City.

The English club secured their first-ever Champions League title earlier this month by defeating Inter Milan in a thrilling final, earning them a coveted spot in the Club World Cup.

For Manchester City, this will be their inaugural appearance in the prestigious competition, and they are set to showcase their talents on the global stage. The team's triumph in the Champions League has undoubtedly elevated their stature, and they will be eager to make a lasting impression in Jeddah.

Adding to the excitement, Al-Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, will have the advantage of playing on their home turf.

The club recently made notable acquisitions, bringing in renowned footballers Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante to bolster their squad.

With their passionate supporters backing them, Al-Ittihad will be looking to shine in front of their home crowd during the tournament.

Alongside Manchester City and Al-Ittihad, the other confirmed participants in the 2023 Club World Cup include Al-Ahly, Leon, Urawa Red Diamonds, and Auckland City. These esteemed teams will battle it out on the football pitch, representing their respective regions and vying for the ultimate prize.