FIFA snubs Normalisation Committee statutes to disqualify top Ghana FA election candidates

FIFA has snubbed the Normalisation Committee's craftily designed statutes to prevent members of the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration from contesting the Ghana FA elections, insisting any new regulations must be approved by the organisation's Congress.

The world governing body also rejected the proposal to have government appoint members onto the board of the Ghana Football Association revealing that the federation must be free from any government control.

FIFA dealt a further humiliating blow to the Normalization Committee when it rejected the proposal to put Masters Degree as the academic qualification for a person to contest the Ghana FA elections.

The proposals were part of the measures put in place by the Normalisation Committee to prevent Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Osei Palmer and George Afriyie from contesting the elections scheduled for September this year.

The Normalisation Committee were supposed to have been independent by putting together reform proposals to put Ghana football back on its feet but the work of the body has been characterized by seeking to demonize and isolate associates or those who worked under the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

Since taking charge of the federation, the Kofi Amoah-led body has acted as if it is engaged in a fight with the Nyantakyi-led administration which has led to several attempts to ostracize members of the former GFA.

A secret body was said to be in the offing designed to ban popular candidates Okraku, Palmer and Afriyie from contesting which has drawn the anger of members of Congress.

Now FIFA says all decisions must be approved by the Congress which is the highest decision making body of the GFA and dominated by people close to the trio and key members of the football fraternity.

"FIFA has submitted its final comments to the GFA Normalisation Committee on the draft GFA statutes." a FIFA spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

“These will now have to be submitted to the GFA Congress for adoption in line with the relevant provisions of the current GFA Statutes.”

FIFA has given the Normalisation Committee by 30th September to hand over to an elected Executive Committee and a new President.

By Patrick Akoto